Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (35)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD

Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine.

Dr. Israel works at Success TMS - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL and Lake Worth Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Israel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Success TMS - Delray Beach
    4205 W Atlantic Ave Ste C-301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4267
  2. 2
    Success TMS - Fort Lauderdale
    800 NE 62nd St Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4263
  3. 3
    Success TMS - Palm Beach Gardens
    8845 N Military Trl Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4263
  4. 4
    Success TMS - Port Saint Lucie
    544 NW University Blvd Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4263
  5. 5
    SuccessTMS
    1926 10th Ave N, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Assessment Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • We do not accept health insurance
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811182702
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    • Univ Florida Psychiatry Program|University of Florida at Shands
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Israel has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

