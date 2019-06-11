Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine.
Dr. Israel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Israel's Office Locations
-
1
Success TMS - Delray Beach4205 W Atlantic Ave Ste C-301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 794-4267
-
2
Success TMS - Fort Lauderdale800 NE 62nd St Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (561) 794-4263
-
3
Success TMS - Palm Beach Gardens8845 N Military Trl Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 794-4263
-
4
Success TMS - Port Saint Lucie544 NW University Blvd Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 794-4263
-
5
SuccessTMS1926 10th Ave N, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461 Directions (561) 794-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- We do not accept health insurance
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israel?
Dr. Israel has been assisting me with T.M.S. therapy. I'm a retired U.S. Army Trauma Surgeon with a history of traumatic brain injury, P.T.S.D. and Major Depressive disorder. Pharmaceutical options have failed me in the past. Her personal approach, caring staff and cutting edge technology therapy with T.M.S. has, in very short order, empowered my brain to heal itself and assist me in attaining a more focused and brighter outlook and has removed the stumbling blocks of depressive disorder that comes from having a brain that is working against you in attaining a better, brighter and more productive outlook both for my todays and my tomorrows. As a physician myself for over 30 years, I have found Dr. Israel's approach to empowering patients on a path to a brighter future nothing short of miraculous. Technology is only a mechanism to healing. The personal knowledge, caring, understanding and skill of it's use is what makes all the difference in the world!
About Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811182702
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Univ Florida Psychiatry Program|University of Florida at Shands
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.