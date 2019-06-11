Overview of Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD

Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine.



Dr. Israel works at Success TMS - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL and Lake Worth Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.