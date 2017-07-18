Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay Johnson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Johnson, DPM
Dr. Lindsay Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (617) 657-6480
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-2285Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson is an incredible doctor, she is definitely a fan favorite. I had foot surgery with her last summer. She was absolutely wonderful. She always takes time to answer all your questions and takes your preferences into account when making treatment decisions. I had my first cortisone injection with her today. It barely hurt (and if you knew me you would know how incredible that is as I have a low pain tolerance).Thanks to Dr Johnson I have my feet back!!!
About Dr. Lindsay Johnson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609026129
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
