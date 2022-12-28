Dr. Lindsay Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Keith, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Keith, MD
Dr. Lindsay Keith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
-
1
Murfreesboro Surgical Specialists1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 440, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 900-2621
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keith?
I am a fairly hardened and cynical consumer of all things medical after two decades plus in it myself, and for my immediate family across multiple subspecialties. Dr. Keith will change all that probably for both myself and many others moving forward. Dr. Keith was my second stop on the cancer train facing Covid19 backlogs and poor diagnostics and planning results in other systems nationwide. Her professionalism and skill as a surgeon are only equaled by her empathy and careful ear. I am three weeks post-bilateral and healing phenomenally well in large part to her active interest in my case and aggressive but compassionate plan. You cannot get better or ask for anyone to be as literate and an active participant in your care plan as she is. I can't repay debts like this one, but I can help others choose a navigator as wise and skilled as she is.
About Dr. Lindsay Keith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447481254
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.