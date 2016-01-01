See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Lindsay Kleeman-Forsthuber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Kleeman-Forsthuber, MD

Dr. Lindsay Kleeman-Forsthuber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber works at Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Portercare Adventist Health System Dba
    2535 S Downing St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 524-1367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Rutland Regional Medical Center

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lindsay Kleeman-Forsthuber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982946141
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colorado Joint Replacement - Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate Univeristy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Kleeman-Forsthuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber works at Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber’s profile.

    Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleeman-Forsthuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

