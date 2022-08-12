Overview of Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO

Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Meadville Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Ledwich works at advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.