Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO
Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Meadville Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Ledwich works at
Dr. Ledwich's Office Locations
advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center144 Emeryville Dr Ste 220, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 935-9355
advanced rheumatology and arthritis wellness center10431 Perry Hwy Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Meadville Medical Center
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
she is a very kind doctor she truly wants to help her patients not just cash an insurance check
About Dr. Lindsay Ledwich, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124227103
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hosp
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledwich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledwich has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ledwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledwich.
