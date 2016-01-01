Dr. Lindsay Lief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Lief, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Lief, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lief works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine, 425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lindsay Lief, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902063332
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lief has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lief accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lief works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lief. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.