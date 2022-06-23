Dr. Lindsay Moore, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Moore, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Moore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroe, NC.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Hanfield Village Dental Care5120 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 774-3264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cannon Crossroads Dental Care9685 Harris Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 490-4594
Williamson Road Dental Care295 Williamson Rd Ste B, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (980) 447-9984Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been looking for months for a local dentist and love everything about this office. The staff is friendly and on top of everything and the dentist truly cares about me. The office is clean and inviting- very impressed.
About Dr. Lindsay Moore, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moore works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.