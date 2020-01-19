Overview of Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO

Dr. Lindsay Orris, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University of Health Sciences|Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med. A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Orris works at Rheumatology Associates in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.