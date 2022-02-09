See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Potdevin works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-0360
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr Potdevin was my second opinion doctor. She made me feel comfortable. Gave me different surgery options with possible outcomes for all. Answered all my questions even if they were silly.
    — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD
    About Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487083101
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
