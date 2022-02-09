Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potdevin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Potdevin was my second opinion doctor. She made me feel comfortable. Gave me different surgery options with possible outcomes for all. Answered all my questions even if they were silly.
About Dr. Lindsay Potdevin, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1487083101
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Potdevin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potdevin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Potdevin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potdevin.
