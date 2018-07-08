Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Ryan, MD
Dr. Lindsay Ryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Ucsf1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 206-3833
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lindsay is my primary care physician and I really enjoy our time. She actually listens to what I have to say, asks follow ups that drill down to the core of what I'm asking. She always takes the time to answer my major concerns with compassion and empathy, and I always leave with some insightful suggestions on how I can be healtheir. Perhaps the thing that sets her apart from my previous Doctors, Lindsay builds on the dr-patient relationship. I finally feel like I'm part my a healthcare team.
About Dr. Lindsay Ryan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1427323740
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.