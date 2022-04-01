See All Pediatricians in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD

Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Dr. Schwandner works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwandner's Office Locations

    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 107, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 351-2682

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Dr schwandner is beyond amazing, she listens to every concern and she acknowledges instead of shouting down concerns. She is overall amazing.
    — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1821224676
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Schwandner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwandner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwandner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwandner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwandner works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Associates in Pediatrics Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwandner’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwandner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwandner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwandner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwandner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.