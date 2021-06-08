Dr. Lindsay Shroyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shroyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Shroyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Shroyer, MD
Dr. Lindsay Shroyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Shroyer works at
Dr. Shroyer's Office Locations
Ramos Center interventional And Functional Pain Medicine100 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Restore Medical Partners8383 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 375-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I, as with another respondent, was unable to play golf, walk more than a few steps-even showering was painful-until Dr L Shroyer began to manage my pain. She asked probing, and increasingly specific questions as she zeroed in on the cause of my back pain. She was thoughtful and listened intently, finally recommending a treatment plan which she thoroughly explained. Her correct diagnosis and honed technical skills have given me my life back. I will forever be in her debt-as are the folk I referred to her as they had the same type of experience. I would give her a 10 star rating-were that an option.
About Dr. Lindsay Shroyer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174785935
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shroyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shroyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shroyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shroyer works at
Dr. Shroyer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shroyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.