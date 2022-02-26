Dr. Lindsay Tavares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Tavares, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Tavares, MD
Dr. Lindsay Tavares, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Tavares works at
Dr. Tavares' Office Locations
-
1
Pima Eye Institute PC7396 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 229-1554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavares?
I was switched to Dr, Tavares when Dr, Sanay was booked. After one appointment I immediately switched to her. She is skilled, caring, careful, and provides clear and precise explanations. I taught at the university level for over four decades and know excellent explanations when I hear them. I trust my eyesight to her without hesitation.
About Dr. Lindsay Tavares, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104056944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavares works at
Dr. Tavares has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.