Dr. Lindsay Uribe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Uribe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Uribe works at
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology7788 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lindsay Uribe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275832636
Education & Certifications
- UCSF San Francisco
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- Stanford University Hospital & Clinic
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uribe works at
Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uribe speaks Spanish.
Dr. Uribe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
