Overview

Dr. Lindsay Uribe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Uribe works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.