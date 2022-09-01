Overview of Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD

Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Wells works at UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.