Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsay Wells, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Evaluation and Treatment Medical Pediatrics Care1245 16th St Ste 125, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3726
Ucla Health Beach Cities Mohs Laboratory514 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 878-6029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wells is very thorough and takes time to explain what she is doing, addresses all concerns and answers all questions while educating you. If she doesn't know the answer or if it is beyond her scope of practice she provides the proper referral.
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225292055
- UCLA
- UCLA
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
