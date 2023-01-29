See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (331)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bordone works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 331 ratings
    Patient Ratings (331)
    5 Star
    (308)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073740304
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bordone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bordone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bordone works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bordone’s profile.

    Dr. Bordone has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    331 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

