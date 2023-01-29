Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bordonne is smart, caring, thoughtful; in short, she is an excellent doctor
About Dr. Lindsey Bordone, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- St Luke's-Roosevelt
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordone has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
331 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.