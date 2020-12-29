Overview of Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD

Dr. Lindsey Cafferata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA.



Dr. Cafferata works at Northern Valley Indian Hlth-womens Hlth. in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.