Dr. Lindsey Calligaro, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Calligaro, DPM
Dr. Lindsey Calligaro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hewitt, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Calligaro's Office Locations
Health First Immediate Medical Care P.A.1900 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Directions (973) 506-6150
Wayne Surgical Center LLC1176 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 709-1900
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 595-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindsey Calligaro is a professional, confident and very competent podiatrist. I had Achilles heel spur surgery which went exactly as she had explained. Dr. Calligaro was prompt in responding to questions during my recovery via phone and email. The post operation office visits were on time and her friendly personality made for pleasant visits. I would highly recommend Dr. L. Calligaro.
About Dr. Lindsey Calligaro, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639466501
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Calligaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calligaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calligaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Calligaro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calligaro.
