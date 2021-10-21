Overview of Dr. Lindsey Clark, MD

Dr. Lindsey Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warsaw, NY. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York At Buffalo-Orthopaedic Spine



Dr. Clark works at UBMD Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Warsaw, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Hip Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.