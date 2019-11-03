Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dolohanty works at
Locations
1
University of Rochester Dermatology Associates40 Celebration Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-7546
2
Highland Hospital POB990 South Ave Ste 206, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dolohanty is an excellent, kind, and compassionate physician, who obviously cares about her patients. She has a sharp mind and can easily guide her patients to better skin health, and treat any issues immediately. I always enjoy seeing her.
About Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386969764
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and John Cochran Va Hospital
- University Of Rochester Strong
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Washington University In S
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolohanty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolohanty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolohanty has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolohanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolohanty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolohanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolohanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.