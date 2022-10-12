Dr. Lindsey Fix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Fix, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Fix, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Willamette Valley Dermatology360 S Garden Way Ste 230, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Willamette Valley Dermatology1605 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 747-6159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fix is kind, compassionate, professional and responsive. I cannot rate her highly enough. I experienced complications from a staph infection following skin cancer surgery, and she even communicated with me by text at night. She is extremely caring. Hands down she's the best doctor I've ever had. I will continue with her when she opens her new practice next year.
About Dr. Lindsey Fix, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1972913259
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fix has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fix.
