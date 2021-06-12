Dr. Lindsey Graff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Graff, DO
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Graff, DO
Dr. Lindsey Graff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elgin, IL.
Dr. Graff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Graff's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Elgin1435 N Randall Rd Ste 309, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 741-7990
-
2
Midwest Center for Womens Healthcare600 S Randall Rd Ste 200, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 741-7990
-
3
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - South Elgin2000 McDonald Rd Ste 230-234, South Elgin, IL 60177 Directions (847) 741-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graff?
Dr. Lindsey Graff is very friendly and informative. She explains everything in detail if needed. The office staff is also friendly and organized.
About Dr. Lindsey Graff, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073907663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graff works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.