Overview of Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD

Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gurin works at Pearl I. Barlow Center For Memory Evaluation & Treatment in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conversion Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.