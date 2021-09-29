Dr. Lindsey Hahn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Hahn, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She listens and is responsive to your care. I would highly recommend Dr. Hahn for your feminine care needs.
- Gynecology
- English
1457604738
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.