Overview of Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD

Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinoschisis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.