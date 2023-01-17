See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Venice, FL
Dr. Lindsey Job, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Job, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Job works at Restore Medical Partners in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restore Health and Wellness, PLLC
    333 Tamiami Trl S Ste 169, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Arthritis
Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Had Dr Job recommended by a friend and had my first appt with her. Seemed very interested in my problem and took time to listen and explain things. Was very impressed.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Lindsey Job, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346444833
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Job, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Job is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Job has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Job. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Job.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Job, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Job appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

