Dr. Lindsey Job, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Job, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Job works at
Locations
Restore Health and Wellness, PLLC333 Tamiami Trl S Ste 169, Venice, FL 34285 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had Dr Job recommended by a friend and had my first appt with her. Seemed very interested in my problem and took time to listen and explain things. Was very impressed.
About Dr. Lindsey Job, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346444833
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Job accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Job has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Job works at
Dr. Job speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Job. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Job.
