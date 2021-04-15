Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Kerr, MD
Dr. Lindsey Kerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and York Hospital.
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
Lakeland Urology815 Saint Joseph Dr, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 983-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Im a male patient and was ver nervous over the procedure facing me when I Seen her the 12th for a Cystoscopy. Very professional as well as her nurse.would definitely highly recomend..
About Dr. Lindsey Kerr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326138926
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Mayo Clinic
- Duke University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.