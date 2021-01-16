See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD

Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McAlpin works at HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McAlpin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy
    8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1 Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-4600
  2. 2
    South Baldwin Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.
    1620 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 943-2141
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McAlpin?

    Jan 16, 2021
    Had a very great visit with Dr McAlpin and she prescribed a medicine I really needed for vaginal dryness! Tried making an annual visit and she is gone! What happened? I was looking forward to seeing her again.
    — Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497194872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAlpin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAlpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlpin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlpin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

