Dr. Lindsey Mellott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Mellott works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Providers Inc in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Jefferson, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.