Dr. Lindsey Cox, MD

Urology
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Cox, MD

Dr. Lindsey Cox, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Cox works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cystometry
Bladder Surgery
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cyst
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Removal
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lindsey Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1063674133
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

