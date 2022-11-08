Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Borland Groover St. Augustine40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 398-7205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borland Groover Baptist South14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 398-7205
Nocatee at Baptist Healthplace400 Colonnade Dr Ste 230, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 Directions (904) 652-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
I will be having an upcoming procedure with Dr. Merritt on March 28th. She is not only kind, and knowledgeable, but she also has a GREAT bed-side manner and if thats not enough Dr. Merritt answers all my silly & not so silly questions with a smile. I feel so CONFIDENT knowing she is performing my surgery. Her assistant Amanda is also excellent, she really knows her stuff!! She is always checking in on me & letting me know everything I need to know! Anytime I have a question Amanda is sure to call me back the same day, and that means alot to me, as I am a girl who worries all the time!!.. I could not ask for a better team working on my case.. I love & I am so excited to know that Dr. Merritt & her team are giving me a second chance in life, and for me to live a life I deserve..
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760825004
- University of South Alabama, AL, USA
- Stamford Columbia College Physical and Surgs
- At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Merritt speaks Spanish.
