Dr. Lindsey Ford, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Ford, MD
Dr. Lindsey Ford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford's Office Locations
Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology900 Medical Center Dr Ste 205, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 557-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lindsey Ford, MD
- Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.