Dr. Lindsey Ford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Jefferson Health Gynecological Oncology in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.