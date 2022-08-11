Dr. Lindsey Pedersen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Pedersen, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Pedersen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
-
1
Great Southern Smiles9407 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 808-2359
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedersen?
Very pleasant group of people on every occasion. Make you feel like family. They always take care of my dentistry needs.
About Dr. Lindsey Pedersen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861757940
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pedersen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedersen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.