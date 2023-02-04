Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD
Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Pennington's Office Locations
Pennington Facial Plastic LLC6030 Line Ave Ste 110, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 216-5366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love both Dr. Pennington and Dr Sewell! They are very knowledgeable, friendly, and take plenty of time with you to explain anything you have questions about. Dr. Sewell even wrote me out a treatment plan that I could follow at home. I tend to forget once I leave the office so I loved that. Their staff is so friendly and down to earth! I’ve been getting the Morphius 8. I had bad deep pores, scaring, and fine lines starting to show. I have definitely seen an extreme improvement and I’m so happy I opted to do it!
About Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134411507
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
