Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (41)
Dr. Lindsey Rentschler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Superior, CO. 

Dr. Rentschler works at Northwest Family Medicine in Superior, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rentschler's Office Locations

    Northwest Family Medical Associates Superior
    3 Superior Dr Ste 100C, Superior, CO 80027 (303) 415-8940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Avista Adventist Hospital
  Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Rentschler has been my endocrinologist for the past 9 years. She is the only doctor who was able to properly diagnose my pituitary tumor. She has always been an empathetic doctor, invested in my wellbeing and health. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a competent healthcare professional.
    About Dr. Lindsey Rentschler, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1235251901
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rentschler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rentschler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rentschler works at Northwest Family Medicine in Superior, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rentschler’s profile.

    Dr. Rentschler has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rentschler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rentschler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rentschler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rentschler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rentschler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

