Overview

Dr. Lindsey Roenigk, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Roenigk works at PRIMARY CARE GROUP OF WEST GA in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.