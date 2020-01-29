Dr. Schmidtberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey Schmidtberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Schmidtberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Schmidtberger works at
Locations
Texas Dermatology Specialists Pllc21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 771-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found Texas Dermatology in Katy during an internet search looking for moles screening on me and my wife. My wife wanted to have 1 tiny mole removed, she did that right away. On my appointment day she thoroughly examined my whole body as I have A LOT of moles to keep an eye on. Our experience with Dr. Lindsey Schmidtberger was absolutely phenomenal. We're so glad to have met her. She is super friendly and very knowledgeable and able to put you at ease in no time. We highly recommend her, will be coming back for our future visits.
About Dr. Lindsey Schmidtberger, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437561867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidtberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidtberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schmidtberger has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidtberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidtberger speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidtberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidtberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidtberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidtberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.