Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Stoltz Steadman works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    102 Morgan Pl, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0812
  2
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    180 Wingo Way Ste 102, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5566
  3
    Charleston Allergy & Asthma
    2090 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 301, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chemical Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunoglobulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Catheters Induced Allergies Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Methacholine Challenge Testing Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Asthma Chevron Icon
Non-Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Allergies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Stress-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1760896294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Stoltz Steadman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoltz Steadman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoltz Steadman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltz Steadman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltz Steadman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoltz Steadman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoltz Steadman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

