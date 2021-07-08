Overview

Dr. Lindsey Surace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Surace works at Jackson Siegelbaum GAS in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.