Dr. Lindsey Surace, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Lindsey Surace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Surace, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Surace works at
Locations
Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology423 N 21st St Ste 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-0930
Jsg Laboratory4387 Sturbridge Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 238-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surace is amazing. She is kind and compassionate and she genuinely cares about me as her patient. She doesn’t rush, asks questions and makes my time with her feel important. She is one of a kind and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lindsey Surace, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346412673
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Surace has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Surace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.