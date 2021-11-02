Dr. Lindsey Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsey Turner, MD
Dr. Lindsey Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Memphis Pathology Laboratory Dba Ael-jackson Ms1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 320, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Turner was wonderful. She takes time to explain everything to you. I highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for a Ob-gyn.
About Dr. Lindsey Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093027385
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
