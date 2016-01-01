Overview of Dr. Lindsey Van Brunt, MD

Dr. Lindsey Van Brunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Van Brunt works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.