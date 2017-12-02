Dr. Lindsy Forbess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forbess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsy Forbess, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsy Forbess, MD
Dr. Lindsy Forbess, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forbess' Office Locations
- 1 8631 W 3rd St Ste 700, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-3539
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Forbess is a wonderfully rare doctor whose primary concern is to help the patient feel well. She is thorough, kind, empathetic, and literally everything that you’d want in a doctor: an extraordinarily capable and thorough physician, who doesn’t treat you like an object, and instead treats you like a human being in need of care - care that she provides with great empathy and compassion. I honestly think my autoimmune disease is improving based on, to some extent, Dr. Forbess’s kindness alone.
About Dr. Lindsy Forbess, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forbess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forbess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forbess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forbess has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forbess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forbess speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forbess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forbess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.