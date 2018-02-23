Dr. Lindy Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindy Fox, MD
Dr. Lindy Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Ringpfeil Advanced Dermatology1701 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-7800
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-1544MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fox is extremely knowledgeable. I’ve gone to her several times over the years and her diagnosis has been spot on every time. Have recommended her to many of my friends. Feel lucky to have found such a great dermatologist.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790738953
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.