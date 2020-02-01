Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindy Hong, DO
Overview of Dr. Lindy Hong, DO
Dr. Lindy Hong, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
Kaiser Point West Main Pharmacy 6261650 Response Rd, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 973-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hong saved my life and my baby's life during an unplanned c-section. Her quick decisions and actions allowed me to come home with my baby in my arms.
About Dr. Lindy Hong, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245598937
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
