See All Neurosurgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Line Jacques, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Line Jacques, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Line Jacques, MD

Dr. Line Jacques, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Montreal.

Dr. Jacques works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Jacques' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ of California Home Care Serv
    400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7500
  2. 2
    Ucsf
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 353-7500
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuroplasty
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Neuroplasty
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacques?

    Feb 09, 2017
    I had a tumor in my Thigh wrapped around my siatic nerve. It was difficult finding a surgeon willing to remove it. Finally I was referred to UCSF and Dr Jacques agreed to meet with me. The staff from Julie and nurse practitioner Stacy were wonderful. I met with Dr Jacques and felt she had the expertise and she answered all of my questions and concerns. She was the first to meet me in pre op and post op. She discussed the whole procedure. Tumor is removed and no nerve damage. Total success
    Auburn, CA — Feb 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Line Jacques, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Line Jacques, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacques to family and friends

    Dr. Jacques' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacques

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Line Jacques, MD.

    About Dr. Line Jacques, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083016091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Montreal
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Line Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacques has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacques works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jacques’s profile.

    Dr. Jacques has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacques.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Line Jacques, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.