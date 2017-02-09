Dr. Line Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Line Jacques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Line Jacques, MD
Dr. Line Jacques, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Montreal.
Dr. Jacques works at
Dr. Jacques' Office Locations
Univ of California Home Care Serv400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7500
Ucsf505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tumor in my Thigh wrapped around my siatic nerve. It was difficult finding a surgeon willing to remove it. Finally I was referred to UCSF and Dr Jacques agreed to meet with me. The staff from Julie and nurse practitioner Stacy were wonderful. I met with Dr Jacques and felt she had the expertise and she answered all of my questions and concerns. She was the first to meet me in pre op and post op. She discussed the whole procedure. Tumor is removed and no nerve damage. Total success
About Dr. Line Jacques, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083016091
Education & Certifications
- University of Montreal
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacques has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacques has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacques.
