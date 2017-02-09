Overview of Dr. Line Jacques, MD

Dr. Line Jacques, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Montreal.



Dr. Jacques works at UCSF Dept of Neurology in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.