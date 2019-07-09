Dr. Linford Stillson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linford Stillson, DO
Overview of Dr. Linford Stillson, DO
Dr. Linford Stillson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westbrook, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Stillson works at
Dr. Stillson's Office Locations
MDVIP - Westbrook, Maine825 Main St Ste 1, Westbrook, ME 04092 Directions (207) 640-6473
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Simply fantastic Dr Stillson has been my primary physician for over 15 years. He listens and explains. Fantastic doctor and person
About Dr. Linford Stillson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stillson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stillson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stillson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stillson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillson.
