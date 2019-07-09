See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westbrook, ME
Dr. Linford Stillson, DO

Internal Medicine
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Linford Stillson, DO

Dr. Linford Stillson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westbrook, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.

Dr. Stillson works at MDVIP - Westbrook, Maine in Westbrook, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stillson's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Westbrook, Maine
    825 Main St Ste 1, Westbrook, ME 04092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 640-6473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2019
    Simply fantastic Dr Stillson has been my primary physician for over 15 years. He listens and explains. Fantastic doctor and person
    MJH — Jul 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Linford Stillson, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1710059902
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Maine Medical Center
    • Southern Maine Health Care

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linford Stillson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stillson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stillson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stillson works at MDVIP - Westbrook, Maine in Westbrook, ME. View the full address on Dr. Stillson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stillson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stillson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

