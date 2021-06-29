Dr. Ling Bei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Bei, MD
Overview of Dr. Ling Bei, MD
Dr. Ling Bei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Eye Treatment Center
Dr. Bei's Office Locations
Eye Treatment Center3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 236-1194Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Front desk always very friendly. My waiting time is very good. Very clean office, very nice location.
About Dr. Ling Bei, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bei speaks Mandarin.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.