Dr. Ling Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ling Chen, MD
Dr. Ling Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Ling Chen, MD2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 107, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 714-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Chen for more than 15 years. She's very gentle, caring and friendly. She takes the time to *listen* and always asks if I have additional questions or concerns.
About Dr. Ling Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1649216888
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
