Dr. Ling Yu, MD
Dr. Ling Yu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Bejing Medical University and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital.
Nephrology Associates, PC - Dickson111 Highway 70 E Ste E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2081
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Three Rivers Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwest-Dallas
- Bejing Medical University
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
