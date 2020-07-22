Dr. Ling Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Zhou, MD
Overview of Dr. Ling Zhou, MD
Dr. Ling Zhou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3000
Pacmed Clinics1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1040
Kaiser Permanente Everett Pharmacy2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 502-3770
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dept. of US Army Medical Active Duty
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2019 I chose Dr. Zhou to be my dad’s ENT doctor/surgeon based on a recommendation from a nurse at Swedish Hospital. I am so glad that we chose him! I found him to be very easy to communicate with, knowledgeable and very competent. Dr. Zhou is personable, patient, kind and understanding. He provided great patient care to my dad, was always available to answer questions and a great resource. When you are dealing with cancer, it's a stressful time and Dr. Zhou helped us through this journey.
About Dr. Ling Zhou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Mandarin
- 1912297110
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
